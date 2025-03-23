Justin Bieber says he "hates" himself and has anger issues in cryptic posts
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made an honest confession in two candid Instagram posts amid persistent speculation over his health.
On Saturday, the two-time Grammy-winning artist admitted to "hating" himself when he feels like he's being "inauthentic."
Under a video of himself jamming out on a keyboard with a group of fellow musicians, Justin wrote, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."
He continued, "Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."
In his earlier post, the 31-year-old hitmaker shared another personal admission and shared a new – but tiny – glimpse of his and wife Hailey's son, Jack.
Justin Bieber reveals he has anger issues in candid post
The Believe singer captioned the post, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh."
He accompanied the message with a selfie where Justin covered most of his face with a hoodie, a throwback image of the pop star as a kid, plus a snap of his baby boy laying on a blanket in front of a big screen.
Though the Yummy artist is busy working on new music, he's still been plagued with drug and divorce rumors.
Justin has dismissed the gossip, but he also made another confession about feeling "unworthy" amid talk that he and the Rhode founder may leave the US to escape the spotlight.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images