Justin Bieber says he "hates" himself and has anger issues in cryptic posts

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made an honest confession in two candid Instagram posts amid persistent speculation over his health .

Justin Bieber made more candid confessions on Instagram after previously revealing that he felt "unworthy." © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Saturday, the two-time Grammy-winning artist admitted to "hating" himself when he feels like he's being "inauthentic."

Under a video of himself jamming out on a keyboard with a group of fellow musicians, Justin wrote, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."

He continued, "Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."

In his earlier post, the 31-year-old hitmaker shared another personal admission and shared a new – but tiny – glimpse of his and wife Hailey's son, Jack.