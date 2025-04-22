Hailey Bieber seemingly intervenes to protect Justin's little brother from his drug use

Indio, California - A concerning scene between Justin Bieber and his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, has gone viral on social media, sparking a new wave of worry for the pop star.

In a viral clip, Hailey Bieber appears to lead her teenage brother-in-law away from Justin (r.), who is smoking a joint. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@americanreqiuem

Justin caused a stir at weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, where he was filmed dancing wildly and seemingly doing drugs.

Several videos show the 31-year-old singer appearing to be out of sorts, and in one clip, Justin could be seen approaching his teenage brother with what appears to be a joint.

But it's at this point that Justin's wife, Hailey, steps in, seemingly to protect Jaxon from his brother's drug use.

The 28-year-old model gently places her hands on Jaxon and leads him away, and the teen follows her direction.

This is far from the first time Justin's behavior has made headlines, and it comes at a difficult moment for Hailey.