Hailey Bieber seemingly intervenes to protect Justin's little brother from his drug use
Indio, California - A concerning scene between Justin Bieber and his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, has gone viral on social media, sparking a new wave of worry for the pop star.
Justin caused a stir at weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, where he was filmed dancing wildly and seemingly doing drugs.
Several videos show the 31-year-old singer appearing to be out of sorts, and in one clip, Justin could be seen approaching his teenage brother with what appears to be a joint.
But it's at this point that Justin's wife, Hailey, steps in, seemingly to protect Jaxon from his brother's drug use.
The 28-year-old model gently places her hands on Jaxon and leads him away, and the teen follows her direction.
This is far from the first time Justin's behavior has made headlines, and it comes at a difficult moment for Hailey.
Hailey Bieber reveals her recent health struggle
In her Instagram story shared on Monday afternoon, the new mom revealed that she is currently struggling with two ovarian cysts, causing great concern among her fans.
In the accompanying photo, she is seen lying exhausted on a beige sofa, her stomach slightly bloated.
"if you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!" she wrote.
But it isn't just health problems that Hailey's been facing.
The Rhode mogul has also been targeted online over allegations that she "stalked" her now-husband before they got together, and one influencer has claimed that social media creators are being paid to spread the hurtful gossip.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@americanreqiuem