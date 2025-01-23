Is Kanye West attacking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS empire with his YZY women's line?

Kanye West's (l.) new clothing line seemingly rivals his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's (r.) SKIMS brand, hinting that the exes could be back at odds. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ye & @kimkardashian

Ye's back in the fashion world as he announced his new line, YZY Women.

The Good Life hitmaker teased the collection via Instagram in a since-removed post with the help of his wife, Bianca Censori, who previously wore one of the pieces.

The skimpy bodysuit featured thin spaghetti straps and sheer black material.

Ye also issued a warning to his competition in the caption, including Adidas, who terminated their partnership with the Grammy winner after his antisemitic remarks.

He wrote, "No corporations leveraging my platform. Using me to get to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction. Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs."