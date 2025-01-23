Is Kanye West attacking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS empire with his YZY women's line?

Is there fashion rivalry brewing? Kanye West's upcoming YZY Women line has been roasted by fans as a knockoff of Kim Kardahshian's SKIMS brand!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West recently teased a new clothing line that oddly resembles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand!

Kanye West's (l.) new clothing line seemingly rivals his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's (r.) SKIMS brand, hinting that the exes could be back at odds.
Kanye West's (l.) new clothing line seemingly rivals his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's (r.) SKIMS brand, hinting that the exes could be back at odds.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ye & @kimkardashian

Ye's back in the fashion world as he announced his new line, YZY Women.

The Good Life hitmaker teased the collection via Instagram in a since-removed post with the help of his wife, Bianca Censori, who previously wore one of the pieces.

The skimpy bodysuit featured thin spaghetti straps and sheer black material.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk seeks pardon for "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver charged with fraud
Elon Musk Elon Musk seeks pardon for "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver charged with fraud

Ye also issued a warning to his competition in the caption, including Adidas, who terminated their partnership with the Grammy winner after his antisemitic remarks.

He wrote, "No corporations leveraging my platform. Using me to get to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction. Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs."

Yet, the rapper's followers pointed out that the design is eerily similar to his ex-wife's lucrative brand.

And with Ye proclaiming his "vendetta" against his competitors, it seems that Kim also falls into that category! Could this lead to another feud between the exes?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ye & @kimkardashian

More on Kanye West: