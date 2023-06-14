Keith Urban apologizes for revealing Phoebe Bridgers' new romance at The Eras Tour
Philadelphia, Pennslyvania - Keith Urban is just one of the many celebrity Swifties to attend The Eras Tour, but his concert experience became particularly notable after he accidentally hard-launched Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's romance!
What happens at The Eras Tour...doesn't stay at The Eras Tour?
The 55-year-old musician attended the concert in Philadelphia last month with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and took to TikTok afterward to praise Taylor Swift for the epic show.
"shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with soooo many friendship bracelets," he wrote on the video. "we had the BEST night !!!"
The post wound up going viral as eagle-eyed fans noticed Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham kissing in the background of the clip.
With the ongoing fan fervor surrounding Bridgers' personal life, Urban's accidental confirmation of her romance with Burnham ignited some serious passion on social media, and he issued a formal apology to the Kyoto singer while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.
He didn't realize what he'd caught in his footage but told the outlet, "Phoebe, I'm so sorry."
"It felt very awkward. I felt bad," he added. "I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."
Phoebe Bridgers slams fans who harassed her over Bo Burnham romance
Romance rumors surrounded Bridgers and Burnham after blind items alleged they were spotted together several times in December 2022.
The story spread like wildfire online as fans expressed their devastation over the apparent proof that the 28-year-old singer had indeed split from actor Paul Mescal after two years together.
Speaking with Them alongside her boygenius bandmates earlier this year, the Motion Sickness artist slammed the so-called fans who harassed her about the situation when she was spotted with the comedian at the airport in January.
"I'm coming from a place of literally — I'm feeling it in my body as I'm saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f**king bullied me at the airport on the way to my father's funeral this year," she said.
Bridgers had confirmed her father's passing on social media days before, so it's unlikely the vicious fans were unaware of the situation.
"If you're a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that's an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it's okay to do that," she added. "I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f**king dehumanize me and shame me and f**king bully me on the way to my dad's wake."
Since concluding her run as an opening act on The Eras Tour, Bridgers has been on the road with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for the boygenius tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP