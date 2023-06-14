Keith Urban apologizes for revealing Phoebe Bridgers' new romance at The Eras Tour

Philadelphia, Pennslyvania - Keith Urban is just one of the many celebrity Swifties to attend The Eras Tour , but his concert experience became particularly notable after he accidentally hard-launched Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's romance!

Keith Urban (l) issued an apology to Phoebe Bridgers after he accidentally confirmed her romance with Bo Burnham in his TikTok video from The Eras Tour. © Collage: Jason Kempin & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What happens at The Eras Tour...doesn't stay at The Eras Tour?

The 55-year-old musician attended the concert in Philadelphia last month with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and took to TikTok afterward to praise Taylor Swift for the epic show.

"shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with soooo many friendship bracelets," he wrote on the video. "we had the BEST night !!!"

The post wound up going viral as eagle-eyed fans noticed Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham kissing in the background of the clip.

With the ongoing fan fervor surrounding Bridgers' personal life, Urban's accidental confirmation of her romance with Burnham ignited some serious passion on social media, and he issued a formal apology to the Kyoto singer while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.

He didn't realize what he'd caught in his footage but told the outlet, "Phoebe, I'm so sorry."

"It felt very awkward. I felt bad," he added. "I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."