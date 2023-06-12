Taylor Swift adds more Eras Tour dates as scalper chaos erupts in Brazil lines

São Paulo, Brazil - Taylor Swift has added even more international dates to The Eras Tour after in-person queues in Brazil took a frightening turn.

Fans of Taylor Swift (r) reported being threatened by scalpers while waiting in person to buy tickets to The Eras Tour in Brazil. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The unbelievable demand for The Eras Tour continues as Latin American Swifties battle it out for tickets to the upcoming shows.

On Monday, the 33-year-old confirmed three new international shows: August 27 in Mexico City, November 19 in Rio de Janeiro, and November 24 in São Paulo. This brings Swift's totals up to four shows in Mexico and five in Brazil, along with three shows in Argentina.

However, the move came shortly after the in-person queue for general admission tickets in São Paulo became quite a scary scene for fans in line as scalpers began threatening those waiting.

While bots and resellers have plagued virtual queues, it seems that an in-person alternative is no better - and might even be riskier.

Tickets to the Brazil shows reportedly sold out in about an hour, and resale sites were soon flooded with absurdly overpriced tickets, proving that the scalpers won out in the end.

Several Swifties have taken to social media to share their fear for their safety during the queue experience, with some reporting that scalpers physically threatened and attacked fans waiting in line.