Khloé Kardashian gets her "mojo" back after Tristan Thompson split

Remember those dating rumors swirling on Khloé Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone? The Kardashians' latest episode revealed that Kim made them happen!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made it her mission to help Khloé get her dating "mojo" back!

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian got a love connection.  © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

It appears that the 38-year-old Good American has dipped her toe into the dating pool following her split from Tristan Thompson.

On the fourth episode of season 3 of the Hulu TV series, Khloé jetted to Milan to support Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

But the SKIMs owner didn't have fashion on the brain as she and her "lifers" conspired to get KoKo back on the dating scene.

"I am such a setter-upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," Kim revealed to the cameras.

Meanwhile, Khloé wasn't entirely convinced she needs help in the dating area, explaining in a confessional, "I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf**ker somewhere."

Khloé Kardashian talks bonding with her son while getting her groove back

As for who Kim and her clan of besties had in mind, the man in question was none other than 365 actor Michele Morrone. KoKo sparked dating rumors with the Italian star last September.

Fans will now get the tea on what really went down between the two, as Kim noted that D&G placed Morrone's seat next to her sister's!

Also, the teaser for next week's episode features KoKo gushing while talking about the sexy actor.

Meanwhile, the mom of two gave an update on bonding with her newborn son Tatum, which she's admitted to feeling "guilt" over.

On Thursday's episode, Khloé shared that "bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier," while also revealing that he already has a good relationship with big sister True.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

