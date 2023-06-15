Khloé Kardashian gets her "mojo" back after Tristan Thompson split

Los Angeles, California - During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made it her mission to help Khloé get her dating "mojo" back!

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian got a love connection. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

It appears that the 38-year-old Good American has dipped her toe into the dating pool following her split from Tristan Thompson.

On the fourth episode of season 3 of the Hulu TV series, Khloé jetted to Milan to support Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

But the SKIMs owner didn't have fashion on the brain as she and her "lifers" conspired to get KoKo back on the dating scene.

"I am such a setter-upper, and my plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," Kim revealed to the cameras.

Meanwhile, Khloé wasn't entirely convinced she needs help in the dating area, explaining in a confessional, "I didn't know I lost my mojo but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf**ker somewhere."