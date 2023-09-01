Khloé Kardashian makes son's name change official

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have legally changed the name of their baby boy over a year after his birth.

Khloé Kardashian has legally changed her son's name to Tatum Thompson over a year after his birth. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star had been undecided about her youngest's name upon his arrival but later settled upon Tatum Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan were granted the legal name change on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Tatum, who was born via surrogate, initially had his mom's last name before swapping it for Thompson.

The one-year-old is the couple's second child, joining older sister True, who is five years old.

The Good American founder isn't the only Kardashian family member to be indecisive over their baby's name in recent months, as younger sister Kylie Jenner legally changed her son's name from Wolf to Aire Webster earlier this summer.

Despite frequent reunion rumors, Khloé and Tristan currently remain separated as they co-parent their two children.