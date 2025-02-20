Kim Kardashian has surprise reunion with Kanye West on The Kardashians!

The Kardashians latest episode highlighted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "chill" reunion backstage at North West's Hollywood Bowl performance!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian didn't lose her cool when she reunited with Kanye West for North's Hollywood Bowl set on The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West (l.) reunited for their daughter North West's Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West (l.) reunited for their daughter North West's Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl.  © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

The February 20th episode of the reality TV series featured a surprise appearance from the disgraced hip-hop mogul who joined Kim for their daughter's performance.

The world got the tea on North's I Just Can't Wait to Be King rendition back in May, yet the show offered a behind-the-scenes look at the pre-teen's preparation – plus the SKIMS mogul's "nerves" over her daughter's big performance.

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," Kim dished in her confessional.

The budding momager shared that Ye asked whether it was possible to "change the graphics," to which Kim replied, "Of course, of course. And I just look at them, and I'm like, 'It will be a better production if you take his notes."

She continued, "Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."

Kim Kardashian hits back at criticism over North West's performance

Kim Kardashian (r.) defended her daughter North West (l.), explaining that the young artist "is the moment" and is the one people pay to see.
Kim Kardashian (r.) defended her daughter North West (l.), explaining that the young artist "is the moment" and is the one people pay to see.  © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The show also highlighted a sweet moment with North and her parents having a prayer circle before she hit the stage.

Kim and Kanye celebrated their kiddo's gig, even though North admitted that she was "praying every second" during the song to be able to hit the notes she needed to.

Meanwhile, the mom of four reflected on the anticipated criticism surrounding her daughter's show in her confessional, saying, "I already know what's coming, that she's not Whitney Houston. Duh! I know that she got the job because of her parents."

Still, Kim defended North, explaining that the young artist "is the moment" and is the one people pay to see.

The American Horror Story star added, "They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything, because she's a personality, a performer."

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

