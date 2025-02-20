Kim Kardashian has surprise reunion with Kanye West on The Kardashians!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian didn't lose her cool when she reunited with Kanye West for North 's Hollywood Bowl set on The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West (l.) reunited for their daughter North West's Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

The February 20th episode of the reality TV series featured a surprise appearance from the disgraced hip-hop mogul who joined Kim for their daughter's performance.

The world got the tea on North's I Just Can't Wait to Be King rendition back in May, yet the show offered a behind-the-scenes look at the pre-teen's preparation – plus the SKIMS mogul's "nerves" over her daughter's big performance.

"Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal," Kim dished in her confessional.

The budding momager shared that Ye asked whether it was possible to "change the graphics," to which Kim replied, "Of course, of course. And I just look at them, and I'm like, 'It will be a better production if you take his notes."

She continued, "Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it's always good vibes."