Is Kim Kardashian "worried" about Kanye West after his NSFW antics in Italy?
Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian really "worried" about her ex, Kanye West, and his many recent controversial moments with wife Bianca Censori? Not quite.
The 42-year-old reality star was reported to be "embarrassed and worried for" West amid his recent stunts in Italy with Censori, according to a report by The Sun.
The supposed spouses have been causing a stir in Italy with NSFW outfits, with the rapper recently sparking controversy for seemingly flashing boat passengers last weekend.Censori, meanwhile, has been repeatedly criticized for her nearly-naked looks, which have caused outrage from locals.
As it turns out, Kardashian is not likely to be one of the concerned parties, as TMZ is now reporting that insiders say the SKIMs founder isn't keeping up with her ex's antics after all.
While Kardashian has open about her disappointment in West on her reality show, she has largely chosen to stay quiet about her emotions for the sake of their four children.
Kim Kardashian keeps quiet on Kanye West's controversies
Despite Kardashian's issues with her ex, she has been clear about her hopes that her children can still have a strong bond with their father.
That seems to be the case after all, with eldest daughter North recently paying homage to West by rocking a College Dropout-era look while dancing to one of his songs.
Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in 2022 after six years of marriage.
