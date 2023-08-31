Is Kim Kardashian "worried" about Kanye West after his NSFW antics in Italy?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian really "worried" about her ex, Kanye West , and his many recent controversial moments with wife Bianca Censori? Not quite.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not too concerned about ex Kanye West's latest controversies, contrary to initial claims she was "embarrassed and worried." © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old reality star was reported to be "embarrassed and worried for" West amid his recent stunts in Italy with Censori, according to a report by The Sun.

The supposed spouses have been causing a stir in Italy with NSFW outfits, with the rapper recently sparking controversy for seemingly flashing boat passengers last weekend.

Censori, meanwhile, has been repeatedly criticized for her nearly-naked looks, which have caused outrage from locals

As it turns out, Kardashian is not likely to be one of the concerned parties, as TMZ is now reporting that insiders say the SKIMs founder isn't keeping up with her ex's antics after all.

While Kardashian has open about her disappointment in West on her reality show, she has largely chosen to stay quiet about her emotions for the sake of their four children.