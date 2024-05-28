Kim Kardashian manifests fame in throwback home video!

Kim Kardashian showed that her destiny was always to be a star in a rare home video she shared on Instagram after gracing the cover of Vogue China!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian recently slayed on the cover of Vogue China, but her latest Instagram post proved she was always destined for greatness!

Kim Kardashian's dropped a vintage clip of her teenage self manifesting her fame. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star dropped a black-and-white home movie of a teenage Kimmy being filmed by Khloé Kardashian. The vintage clip showed the future beauty magnate waiting to be served while KoKo introduced her. "This is Kim, and she's going to be famous," the Good American said, to which Kim replied, "Oh, I already know that." Clearly, the Kar-Jenners have the cheat code on manifesting since the AHS star's remark rang true for herself and her family.

Kim Kardashian debuts stunning hair transformations for Vogue China!

Kim Kardashian explained she why she isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to art. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian Over the weekend, Kim stunned for her feature on Vogue China, where she rocked three head-turning hairstyles. In her interview, the fashion mogul, who caused some controversy at this year's Met Gala, explained why she isn't afraid to try something "different" when it comes to art. "I want to see something different, even if I don't really like it and I'm not comfortable with how I look in it," she shared. "I know someone will resonate with that. I know someone will want to see a different side of me."


