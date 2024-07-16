Kim Kardashian mocks infamous wedding feud with Kourtney: "I win"
Tuscany, Italy - While vacationing in Italy, Kim Kardashian took a playful jab at her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker this week, referencing an infamous past argument between the two.
On Monday, Kimmy Cakes reenacted a scene from their reality show, The Kardashians.
In the clip first shared by Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul jokingly mouths along to her past comments.
But this time, she brought in a special guest to help her win the argument over their suspiciously similar weddings.
"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?" Kim said. "Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli."
As Kim names the Italian tenor, the camera reveals him to be right there with them, and he shares a hug with Kim before the 40-year-old Good American mogul joins in as well.
"I win after all," the video's caption reads.
The hilarious moment comes after things got a bit heated on the reality series last summer, where Kourtney wasn't thrilled about Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana, who were the designers behind her wedding to Travis Barker. But thankfully, it seems like the sisters have settled their differences!
Khloé later kept the Italian memories going as she shared another video of Andrea giving them flowers at one of his shows.
Andrea Bocelli gifts Kim and Khloé Kardashian flowers on stage
In another clip, the Time to Say Goodbye singer could be seen handing flowers to the sisters on stage at one of his 30th-anniversary shows.
Khloé reposted the video on her story and wrote to the musician, "We love you so," per PEOPLE.
Kim and Khloé's sister trip comes after they were embroiled in their own feud on this season of The Kardashians over their parenting styles, but the two have since buried the hatchet.
The two stars recently flew to Mumbai for a beautiful wedding, flaunting footage of their blinged-out looks on Instagram.
Kim and Khloé are taking on the world right now!
Cover photo: Collage: Frederic J. Brown & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP and IMAGO / Cover-Images