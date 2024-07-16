Kim Kardashian mocks infamous wedding feud with Kourtney: "I win"

Tuscany, Italy - While vacationing in Italy, Kim Kardashian took a playful jab at her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker this week, referencing an infamous past argument between the two.

Kim Kardashian (r.) mocked a past feud with her sister Kourtney (l.) with the help of musician Andrea Bocelli on Monday. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP and IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Monday, Kimmy Cakes reenacted a scene from their reality show, The Kardashians.

In the clip first shared by Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, the 43-year-old SKIMS mogul jokingly mouths along to her past comments.

But this time, she brought in a special guest to help her win the argument over their suspiciously similar weddings.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?" Kim said. "Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli."

As Kim names the Italian tenor, the camera reveals him to be right there with them, and he shares a hug with Kim before the 40-year-old Good American mogul joins in as well.

"I win after all," the video's caption reads.

The hilarious moment comes after things got a bit heated on the reality series last summer, where Kourtney wasn't thrilled about Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana, who were the designers behind her wedding to Travis Barker. But thankfully, it seems like the sisters have settled their differences!

Khloé later kept the Italian memories going as she shared another video of Andrea giving them flowers at one of his shows.