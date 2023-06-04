Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the rocks?

Los Angeles, California - Is there trouble in paradise for the typically PDA-happy spouses, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker's recent vibes seem to suggest that there may be in trouble in paradise. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The often over-the-top love birds were spotted having a dinner date on Friday evening in Malibu, and fans are now speculating that there may be some tension brewing between Kravis.

The two were photographed looking quite downcast as Kourt wore a Chicago Blackhawks jersey under a large black coat.

Her hubby also kept it causal with a black jacket over Bela Lugosi as Dracula t-shirt that he paired with black pants.

In the snaps, the vibes seemed a little off between the spouses prompting concern from fans.