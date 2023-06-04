Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the rocks?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted being less than their normal "Kravis" selves, sparking talk that the two could be having marital woes.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Is there trouble in paradise for the typically PDA-happy spouses, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker's recent vibes seem to suggest that there may be in trouble in paradise.
Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker's recent vibes seem to suggest that there may be in trouble in paradise.  © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The often over-the-top love birds were spotted having a dinner date on Friday evening in Malibu, and fans are now speculating that there may be some tension brewing between Kravis.

The two were photographed looking quite downcast as Kourt wore a Chicago Blackhawks jersey under a large black coat.

Her hubby also kept it causal with a black jacket over Bela Lugosi as Dracula t-shirt that he paired with black pants.

In the snaps, the vibes seemed a little off between the spouses prompting concern from fans.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spark fan concern with recent outing

The spouses, who wed in 2022, have recently been on tour with Travis' group, Blink-182.
The spouses, who wed in 2022, have recently been on tour with Travis' group, Blink-182.  © screenshot/instagram/travisbarker

Per a report from Geo News, one fan said of the somber outing, "They seem upset and unusual."

Another added: "Oh yeah, they don't seem any more romantic, but why?"

It should be noted that the pair just got back to the West Coast amid Travis' Blink-182 tour.

The Kardashians star has been by her rockstar hubby's side along the way, but she did recently admit to crying over the separation from her three kids.

Nevertheless, an off-guard snap isn't exactly enough to confirm that there are indeed problems in the Kravis household.

And even if there was, we're quite sure that the two will more than likely kiss and make up like they normally do!

