Kourtney Kardashian gives another look at "magic" Hawaiian getaway

Kauai County, Hawaii - Kourtney Kardashian shared more pics from her lavish Hawaiian getaway in celebration of her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) dropped footage from her time away with Penelope Disick and company in Hawaii. © College: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Kourt's mini-me, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, was surrounded by sunshine, clear waters, and tropical vibes for her recent trip-around-the sun.

The pregnant Lemme founder dropped more snaps from her time in the Aloha state on Friday via Instagram, where she, Penelope, her niece North West, and several others celebrated Princess P.

The dump featured a selfie of Kourtney and Penelope, another pic of the mom-and-daughter duo matching in white crochet crops and traditional Hawaiian garland necklaces as they posed in front of a beautiful sunset, and a snap of Penelope playing in the sea with her girls.

"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic," she captioned the post.

The Kardashians star also flashed her growing belly, as she's currently expecting a son with her hubby, Travis Barker, including a pic of the Poosh CEO lying on a beach surrounded by trees as she flaunted her baby bump in a black string bikini.