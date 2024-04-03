Kourtney Kardashian looks back at blonde era with "lost" snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has reminisced over her time as a blonde with never-before-seen pics!

Kourtney Kardashian has shared some rare pics from her time as a blonde. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Poosh founder kicked off her birthday month with an Instagram dump that highlighted her iconic time as a blondie last March.



Though it was short-lived, The Kardashians star clearly had more fun as a blonde bombshell, per her newest post.



The carousel of snaps first featured a chic mirror selfie of Kourt rocking a sexy biker look that included a long-sleeved black leather mini-dress and knee-high motorcycle boots.

Another pic showed the Lemme founder sporting a black leather corset, jacket, and matching shades before adding more sophisticated snaps in the dump.

She captioned the post, "hi from lost blondie files," while her followers praised her bold blonde moment – with a few even suggesting that she bring back the look.

Meanwhile, Kourt is busy gearing up for the fifth season of her family's Hulu series that is set to return in May.