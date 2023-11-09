Kourtney Kardashian says she can't "fake" her feelings about Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - The juicy teaser for The Kardashians's next episode featured Kourtney Kardashian grilling Khloé Kardashian 's ex, Tristan Thompson!

Kourtney Kardashian isn't done letting Tristan Thompson (l) know how she feels about him cheating on Khloé Kardashian. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 44-year-old Poosh founder and the 32-year NBA star will have an intense chat about his unfaithfulness.



The teaser first showed the Good American CEO warning her ex, "In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone."

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who said he was ready to "own up to his mistakes," then made his way to Kourt's crib, where things got quite heated between them.

In a confessional, the Lemme owner admitted, "Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can't fake it."

Kourt then asked Tristan if he '"feels" anything after her cheats, to which he responded, "Disgusted."

Kourt, who has already confessed that she gets "triggered" by the athlete, further asked, "So then why do you do it again?"

Whew!