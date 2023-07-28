Did Travis Scott shade Kylie Jenner's rumored boo Timothée Chalamet in new song?
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott may have just released a diss track about her rumored new boo, Timothée Chalamet.
Is Travis having a Meltdown over his former flame?
Travis Scott has seemingly shaded the Wonka star in his newest song Meltdown, after the rapper dropped his fourth studio album, Utopia, on Friday.
The 32-year-old raps about having a "Willy Wonka factory" of luxury goods, and challenges an ex to find another man as "hot" as him.
"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b***h!"
Some fans believe his lyrics are a direct diss to Chalamet, who is rumored to be dating Kylie and will star in the upcoming flick about Wonka. However, other fans think it's possible Scott is simply referencing the Wonka character generally.
Either way, the song has sparked lots of discussion on social media, with some fans defending Chalamet and others siding with Scott.
Does Travis Scott's newest Utopia album diss Timothée Chalamet?
Fans of the actor have been joking that Travis' reference to the famous character is "free promo" for his new film.
Timothée or Kylie have yet to respond to the suggested "shade" in the song, but a source close to The Kardashians star told People that she and Chalamet are still spending time together when they're both in Los Angeles.
"Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom," the insider said, clarifying that their relationship is "not serious."
Travis was previously reported to "not be thrilled" about Kylie moving on, but there may not be hope for the two, who share two kids, to reconcile once again.
One fan commented on the situation, writing, "Imagine having to diss a silly little guy like Timmy to feel like more of a man."
"Having [one-sided] beef with Willy Wonka is CRAZY," they continued.
Will any of the trio come out to clear up the supposed drama?
