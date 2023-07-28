Did Travis Scott shade Kylie Jenner's rumored boo Timothée Chalamet in new song?

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner 's ex Travis Scott may have just released a diss track about her r umored new boo, Timothée Chalamet.

Travis Scott (l.) dropped his newest album, Utopia, on Friday, featuring a song called Meltdown which many fans think shade ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner's (c.) rumored boo Timothée Chalamet. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / Maria Alejandra CARDONA / Bridget BENNETT / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Is Travis having a Meltdown over his former flame?

Travis Scott has seemingly shaded the Wonka star in his newest song Meltdown, after the rapper dropped his fourth studio album, Utopia, on Friday.

The 32-year-old raps about having a "Willy Wonka factory" of luxury goods, and challenges an ex to find another man as "hot" as him.

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b***h!"

Some fans believe his lyrics are a direct diss to Chalamet, who is rumored to be dating Kylie and will star in the upcoming flick about Wonka. However, other fans think it's possible Scott is simply referencing the Wonka character generally.

Either way, the song has sparked lots of discussion on social media, with some fans defending Chalamet and others siding with Scott.