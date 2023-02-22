Kylie Jenner spills the beans and names her favorite Kardashian sister!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have unknowingly fueled some sibling rivalry, as she explained why Kim Kardashian is currently her favorite sister.

Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's (r) bond has grown closer than ever! © Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH & ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sister, sister!

Though she's closer in age to Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old beauty magnate let slip that Kimmy Cakes is her most treasured sibling - for the time being.

In her cover story for Vanity Fair Italy's latest issue, Kylie dished that she feels "most connected" to the 42-year-old SKIMs owner out of her four Kar-Jenner sisters.

"My favorite changes over time. Right now it’s Kim," she explained.

"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected. She is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Those "similar experiences" that Kylie could be alluding to are her alleged split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, and Kim's recent breakup with Pete Davidson and divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.