Kylie Jenner spills the beans and names her favorite Kardashian sister!

Kylie Jenner has dubbed Kim Kardashian her current "favorite" sister after the the two's recent splits from Travis Scott and Pete Davidson respectively.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have unknowingly fueled some sibling rivalry, as she explained why Kim Kardashian is currently her favorite sister.

Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's (r) bond has grown closer than ever!
Sister, sister! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's (r) bond has grown closer than ever!

Sister, sister!

Though she's closer in age to Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old beauty magnate let slip that Kimmy Cakes is her most treasured sibling - for the time being.

In her cover story for Vanity Fair Italy's latest issue, Kylie dished that she feels "most connected" to the 42-year-old SKIMs owner out of her four Kar-Jenner sisters.

"My favorite changes over time. Right now it’s Kim," she explained.

"Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected. She is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Those "similar experiences" that Kylie could be alluding to are her alleged split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, and Kim's recent breakup with Pete Davidson and divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the gym for some TikTok fun

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hit the gym for the some exercising and TikTok fun with Khloé Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hit the gym for the some exercising and TikTok fun with Khloé Kardashian.

While the sisters' parallel single status may be what's bonded them lately, the two are also heavily into their respective beauty and fashion companies, and their personal style.

Most recently, Kim and Kylie twinned in sexy poolside pics, where they sported the same black stringy bikinis.

And if that's not enough to prove the siblings are super tight, the Kylie Cosmetics owner shared a new clip to TikTok featuring Kim that showed the two doing a hilarious dance in the gym.

Khloé Kardashian was also present, though she didn't join in on her siblings' silly routine.

But regardless of Kylie's favoritism towards Kim, she's also stated that each of her sisters have brought a different kind of value into her life.

"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may."

"Kim is really strong, really resilient," she added, awarding more brownie points to her favorite sis.

Cover photo: Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH & ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

