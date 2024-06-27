Kylie Jenner ditches family before Aspen trip due to "anxiety" attack

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner caused problems after she had a panic attack before jetting off to Aspen with her family on The Kardashians !

Kylie Jenner opted to not travel with her family to Aspen for their annual vacation which angered her sisters. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Kim and Khloé Kardashian weren't the only Kar-Jenners involved in drama on Thursday's episode of the reality TV series.

As the famous crew prepared to take off for their family excursion in the snowy Alps, the 26-year-old Khy founder started to panic when the captain informed them about a delay due to "bad visibility."



This led to Kylie jumping ship on her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, because she has a "bad feeling" about the flight.

The fashion mogul explains to her loved ones, "I've been having a really bad feeling for the last two days. I couldn't even sleep last night."

"I don't like this series of events. I feel like I have to go. I think I'm going to get off," she concluded.