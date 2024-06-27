Kylie Jenner ditches family before Aspen trip due to "anxiety" attack
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner caused problems after she had a panic attack before jetting off to Aspen with her family on The Kardashians!
Kim and Khloé Kardashian weren't the only Kar-Jenners involved in drama on Thursday's episode of the reality TV series.
As the famous crew prepared to take off for their family excursion in the snowy Alps, the 26-year-old Khy founder started to panic when the captain informed them about a delay due to "bad visibility."
This led to Kylie jumping ship on her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, because she has a "bad feeling" about the flight.
The fashion mogul explains to her loved ones, "I've been having a really bad feeling for the last two days. I couldn't even sleep last night."
"I don't like this series of events. I feel like I have to go. I think I'm going to get off," she concluded.
Was Kylie's family insensitive over her flight fears?
As Kylie said deuces to her famous family, her sisters were livid over the mom of two's decision.
Particularly Kenny, who was angry that Kylie put some bad juju on the trip with her fears.
The supermodel further stated, "The fact that she always gets out of this s**t is very f**king annoying," noting that her younger sister has a "pattern" of thinking that "she can get away with whatever."
Kim agreed with Kendall's comments, saying, "It is always f**king like this," while Khloé added, "So you are going to leave your whole family and let them die? Why would she leave her mom, her sisters, but she's that worried about herself?"
Seeing as how the 818 Tequila owner suffers from panic attacks, were the girls' remarks a little too harsh?
The Kardashians drops new episodes every Thursday only on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media