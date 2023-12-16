Kylie Jenner seemingly slams pregnancy rumors with sexy workout fit

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her belly once again while showing off her chic athleisure look!

Kylie Jenner makes working out look sexy in her new Instagram clip. © https://www.tag24.com/entertainment/celebrities/kendall-jenner/kendall-jenner-and-bad-bunny-rock-fashionable-fits-during-nyc-date-night-2954105

On Friday, The Kardashians star didn't break a sweat flaunting her insane body after a gym session.

Kylie shared a new sexy clip via Instagram of herself staring seductively at the camera, while sporting a black bra and matching leggings.

The close-up shot also featured her hair styled in a chic updo, sporting toned arms and a bare stomach.

Earlier this week, Kylie also showed off her toned mid-section in simple, casual attire that also included a glamours Hermes bag.



One could guess that the reason behind the Khy founder teasing her workout bod more often lately is to dispel the pregnancy rumors that have been swirling around.

The gossip started after Kylie's romance with actor Timothée Chalamet has reportedly gotten serious, but there's been no confirmation that the chatter is true.

Amid talk that the two have moved in together, the reality star has been very supportive of the Dune star by showing up to his London and LA Wonka movie premieres.