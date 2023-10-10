Will Timothée Chalamet join Kylie Jenner in season 4 of The Kardashians?

Kylie Jenner's new boo Timothée Chalamet has not yet filmed any scenes for The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & MAXPPP

When it comes to privacy, the 26-year-old beauty mogul is probably the most secretive of all her famous siblings.

But with Kylie dating one of today's hottest celebs, will fans get to see the beginning stages of Kimothée play out on TV?

The couple have been displaying their PDA globally even since their debut at Beyoncé's LA concert last month.

Yet, per the series' executive producer Ben Winston, viewers shouldn't expect to see the Dune star on the show.

While speaking to Variety, he confirmed they have not filmed anything with Timothée quite yet.

When pressed about whether they would feature him down the road, Ben said, "No comment," adding, "Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that. If I say I hope to, then suddenly that's a headline, and suddenly, I don't get any access. I can't win on that."

"So I can just say that we haven't filmed anything."