When will Lebron and Bronny James share the court for the Lakers?

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James and son Bronny are poised to become the first father-son duo on an NBA court this season, but the Lakers are still formulating plans for that moment, new coach JJ Redick said Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James (r.) and son Bronny are poised to become the first father-son duo on an NBA court this season, but when will it happen? © Collage: Candice Ward & Joshua Gateley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We don't have anything planned per se in terms of commitment to do it this way," Redick said as he and the Lakers general manager met with reporters at the team's training facility.



"We obviously have talked about it as a staff, and we've gotten into some specifics of what that might look like, but we haven't committed to anything.

"And obviously, there's a discussion to be had once we're all together with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well."

Redick told The Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday that he expected the historic moment to come "sooner rather than later."

But it's likely that Bronny James, who turns 20 in October, will spend a significant amount of time playing in the developmental G League as four-time Most Valuable Player LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and other Lakers stars try to position the club for a title run.

LeBron James (39) is heading into his 22nd NBA campaign, having averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game last season.

Over the summer, he led Team USA to Olympic gold in Paris.

Redick said utilizing James's vast skills while maintaining the superstar's health throughout the punishing season would be key.