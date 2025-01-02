Did Lizzo hide a secret message in her New Year's post on Instagram?

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo celebrated the beginning of 2025 in a sassy new Instagram post featuring a snatched New Year's 'fit. But on further examination, there might be a sly message hidden in plain sight (er, sound)!

The short clip used a sound bite of rapper Nicki Minaj saying, "My New Year's resolution is to keep my foot on these b***hes necks."

Lizzo simply captioned the post, "#happynewyear."

In it, the singer flaunts her dramatic weight loss in a figure-hugging no-pants look with a slight bouffant hairdo.

The cheeky sound chosen for the post may also be a subtle nod to her ongoing legal struggles with ex-employees, who allege a hostile and inappropriate working environment.

A California judge recently tossed out harassment charges against Lizzo made by former tour employee Asha Daniels, although the singer's touring company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. is still fighting the claims.

Lizzo previously slammed Daniels' claims and vehemently denied those made by her former dancers, who say that the Truth Hurts artist pressured them into participating in an Amsterdam sex show and fat-shamed them while under her employment.