Is Lizzo's relationship with Myke Wright on the rocks amid lawsuit drama?
Los Angeles, California - Social media clues have people wondering whether Lizzo's legal troubles are putting a serious strain on her relationship.
Fans of the Truth Hurts singer noticed that Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright no longer follow each other on Instagram. Both performers also appear to have deleted some of their couple pics, as multiple outlets reported.
This activity has fans speculating that the pair may have called it quits because of the allegations against Lizzo.
The Juice singer was recently hit with a bombshell lawsuit filed by her former dancers. They've accused her of sexual harassment, creating a toxic workplace, and disability discrimination. The allegations have shocked fans and followers alike, as Lizzo's brand is built on positivity and the celebration of all bodies.
The artist has denied the claims in a social media statement, calling them "sensationalized" and "unbelievable."
Myke Wright and Lizzo have been together since 2021
Myke and Lizzo have been an item since 2021. She has regularly gushed over how supportive her boo has been of her work.
During her world tour, the About Damn Time singer even hauled a cutout of Myke around and has announced on stage that the comedian has taken the place of her former celebrity crush, Chris Evans.
A spokesperson for Lizzo told the Daily Mail that there was "no truth" to the rumors that the two have broken up.
Before the allegations rocked Lizzo's world, the star shared multiple pics of her and Myke after her performance at the Gov Ball in NYC.
