Is Lizzo's relationship with Myke Wright on the rocks amid lawsuit drama?

Los Angeles, California - Social media clues have people wondering whether Lizzo 's legal troubles are putting a serious strain on her relationship.

Fans are wondering if the legal allegations against Lizzo have put her relationship with Myke Wright in jepordy. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Fans of the Truth Hurts singer noticed that Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright no longer follow each other on Instagram. Both performers also appear to have deleted some of their couple pics, as multiple outlets reported.

This activity has fans speculating that the pair may have called it quits because of the allegations against Lizzo.

The Juice singer was recently hit with a bombshell lawsuit filed by her former dancers. They've accused her of sexual harassment, creating a toxic workplace, and disability discrimination. The allegations have shocked fans and followers alike, as Lizzo's brand is built on positivity and the celebration of all bodies.

The artist has denied the claims in a social media statement, calling them "sensationalized" and "unbelievable."