Lizzo wows with new look at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

Beverly Hills, California - Singer Lizzo attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in style, wowing fans with a bob and chocolate-colored strapless dress.

Lizzo rocked a new hairstyle at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The killer fashion didn't slow down after the Oscars were awarded Sunday night!

It just got bolder as A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's annual afterparty in some racy sheer looks, including Lizzo.

The 35-year-old musician stunned in a brown, bronze, and burgundy mini dress with a sheer matching cape and overlay.

Lizzo boasted an asymmetrical bob and rocked Piferi heels and Azature Fine Jewelry, as PEOPLE reported.

The Grammy winner shared her getting ready process with a delightful TikTok set to a bit of Cardi B's upcoming single Enough (Miami).