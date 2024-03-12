Lizzo wows with new look at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty
Beverly Hills, California - Singer Lizzo attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in style, wowing fans with a bob and chocolate-colored strapless dress.
The killer fashion didn't slow down after the Oscars were awarded Sunday night!
It just got bolder as A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's annual afterparty in some racy sheer looks, including Lizzo.
The 35-year-old musician stunned in a brown, bronze, and burgundy mini dress with a sheer matching cape and overlay.
Lizzo boasted an asymmetrical bob and rocked Piferi heels and Azature Fine Jewelry, as PEOPLE reported.
The Grammy winner shared her getting ready process with a delightful TikTok set to a bit of Cardi B's upcoming single Enough (Miami).
Lizzo rocks sheer fashion at post-Oscars bash
Lizzo posted a slew of footage from the Vanity Fair bash on Instagram and TikTok, and fans couldn't get enough!
Even fellow musician Cardi B celebrated Lizzo's look writing, "Yessssss so pretty," followed by a heart-face and heart emoji.
TikTokers were especially into the artist's new hairdo.
They dubbed it "THE HAIR," "stunning," and "sassy." One TikToker gushed, "Short hair is ITTTTTT."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP