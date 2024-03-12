Lizzo wows with new look at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

By Jamie Grasse

Beverly Hills, California - Singer Lizzo attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in style, wowing fans with a bob and chocolate-colored strapless dress.

Lizzo rocked a new hairstyle at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.  © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The killer fashion didn't slow down after the Oscars were awarded Sunday night!

It just got bolder as A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's annual afterparty in some racy sheer looks, including Lizzo.

The 35-year-old musician stunned in a brown, bronze, and burgundy mini dress with a sheer matching cape and overlay.

Lizzo boasted an asymmetrical bob and rocked Piferi heels and Azature Fine Jewelry, as PEOPLE reported.

The Grammy winner shared her getting ready process with a delightful TikTok set to a bit of Cardi B's upcoming single Enough (Miami).

Lizzo rocks sheer fashion at post-Oscars bash

Lizzo kept her fans updated on her Vanity Fair Oscars party antics via social media.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Lizzo posted a slew of footage from the Vanity Fair bash on Instagram and TikTok, and fans couldn't get enough!

Even fellow musician Cardi B celebrated Lizzo's look writing, "Yessssss so pretty," followed by a heart-face and heart emoji.

TikTokers were especially into the artist's new hairdo.

They dubbed it "THE HAIR," "stunning," and "sassy." One TikToker gushed, "Short hair is ITTTTTT."

Lizzo even posted one sultry clip of the look with the caption, " Ok – time to finish the album." Hopefully, this means new music is coming!

