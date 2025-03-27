Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green leaks fiery DMs from Machine Gun Kelly!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox 's exes Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green are at war after the rapper-rocker slid into Green's DMs!

Megan Fox's (c.) ex-husband, Brian Austin Green (l.), dropped Machine Gun Kelly's scathing DM on Instagram. © Collage: JOE SCARNICI & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & HENRY NICHOLLS/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum dropped a screenshot via his Instagram story of his DMs with MGK, who blasted Green for repeatedly asking about the due date of his and Fox's baby.

The 34-year-old rapper viciously wrote, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS," adding a rat and cop emoji to the message.

MGK continued, "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f**k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."

Green wrote underneath the fiery message, "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad. Leo, careful," – seemingly referencing Leonardo DiCaprio – "he may be coming for you next."