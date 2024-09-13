Did Megan Thee Stallion confirm Taylor Swift collab with new social media post?
New York, New York - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared photos from her epic night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, including a photo with pop sensation Taylor Swift shortly after spilling her thoughts on a potential collab!
Fans are so down bad to see these two work together!
On Friday, the Mamushi artist took to X to post a VMA photo dump that included an appealing snap with none other than pop icon Taylor Swift.
The snap shows Taylor gazing lovingly at Megan while the 29-year-old rapper looks directly into the camera.
Fans were immediately sent into a frenzy of excitement, with many speculating about a potential collaboration between the two artists.
One fan commented, "when [is] that collab coming or [are] y’all teasing it."
Both stars are dressed to impress for the infamous occasion.
Megan sported a black see-through sparkly gown while Taylor dazzled in a Monse bedazzled dress featuring a UFO over a forest field.
Could this be a potential easter egg for Taylor's next project?
Taylor Swift's UFO dress hints at potential Down Bad collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion
Many fans think the UFO motif in Taylor's dress is an easter egg hinting at the music video for the alien-themed Down Bad from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Could Megan possibly be featured in the music video?
Some fans think so, especially given her recent comments about wanting to collaborate with Tay Tay.
Additionally, fans even noticed Taylor's dress shows two people in the field, a stark contrast from her solo performance of the song at the Eras Tour.
The HISS artist herself expressed her love for the Eras Tour star, stating, "I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day."
The two have also both expressed their endorsement of Kamala Harris for President, so maybe another Kamala rally performance – this time a collaboration – could also be in the cards.
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire