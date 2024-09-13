Did Megan Thee Stallion confirm Taylor Swift collab with new social media post?

New York, New York - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared photos from her epic night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, including a photo with pop sensation Taylor Swift shortly after spilling her thoughts on a potential collab!

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) is seemingly continuing to fuel the rumors of a collab with Taylor Swift (l.) by dropping a new post on social media. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fans are so down bad to see these two work together!

On Friday, the Mamushi artist took to X to post a VMA photo dump that included an appealing snap with none other than pop icon Taylor Swift.

The snap shows Taylor gazing lovingly at Megan while the 29-year-old rapper looks directly into the camera.

Fans were immediately sent into a frenzy of excitement, with many speculating about a potential collaboration between the two artists.

One fan commented, "when [is] that collab coming or [are] y’all teasing it."

Both stars are dressed to impress for the infamous occasion.

Megan sported a black see-through sparkly gown while Taylor dazzled in a Monse bedazzled dress featuring a UFO over a forest field.

Could this be a potential easter egg for Taylor's next project?