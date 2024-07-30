Did Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez refuse Disney scenes together over Nick Jonas?
Los Angeles, California - According to a co-star, singers Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez didn't work closely on their Disney Channel crossover episode due to "high school bs" over a boy – a famous one, that is!
On Monday, Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone explained the situation on the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast.
Jennifer, who played best friend Harper throughout the series, was close with leading star Selena in real-life.
In the episode, Jennifer revealed the 32-year-old didn't have scenes with Miley in their 2009 crossover episode with Hannah Montana and Suite Life on Deck due to drama over their mutual ex, Nick Jonas.
"It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick," she explained.
She continued, "I think Miley dated him first, and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense."
Everything is good between the two now, Jennifer added.
The Jonas Brothers star appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana during his short-lived romance with Miley, which lasted from 2006-2007.
Miley and Selena on dating Nick Jonas around the same time
In 2008, the Flowers singer wrote her infamously scathing song 7 Things, which was wildly rumored to be about Nick.
Later that year, the Waffle House artist was said to be seeing Selena but had called things off before the crossover episode started filming.
However, the two got back together in 2010, but things didn't last long for the couple.
Nick is currently married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, while Miley and Selena are now dating Maxx Morando and Benny Blanco, respectively.
As for Miley and Selena, the two have remained friends over the years, with the Rare Beauty founder giving Miley praise after her big wins at the 2024 Grammys.
Who knows – maybe a song collaboration could be in the cards soon?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images, ZUMA Press Wire & Agencia EFE