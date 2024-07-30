Did Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez refuse Disney scenes together over Nick Jonas?

Los Angeles, California - According to a co-star, singers Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez didn't work closely on their Disney Channel crossover episode due to "high school bs" over a boy – a famous one, that is!

A new podcast explained why Miley Cyrus (r.) and Selena Gomez (l.) didn't work close together on their infamous Disney Channel crossover episode. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover Images, ZUMA Press Wire & Agencia EFE

On Monday, Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone explained the situation on the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast.

Jennifer, who played best friend Harper throughout the series, was close with leading star Selena in real-life.

In the episode, Jennifer revealed the 32-year-old didn't have scenes with Miley in their 2009 crossover episode with Hannah Montana and Suite Life on Deck due to drama over their mutual ex, Nick Jonas.

"It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick," she explained.

She continued, "I think Miley dated him first, and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense."

Everything is good between the two now, Jennifer added.

The Jonas Brothers star appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana during his short-lived romance with Miley, which lasted from 2006-2007.