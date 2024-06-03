Miley Cyrus spills on fame, sobriety, and Beyoncé duet in tell-all interview
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus dished on recent standout events, her relationship with Beyoncé, and much more in a brand new intimate interview.
Who else wishes they were a fly on the wall during this bombshell photoshoot?
On Monday, W Magazine dropped an interview with the Flowers artist surrounding a variety of important topics in her life.
Speaking about her incredible time at the Grammys – taking home two awards including Best Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her hit song, Flowers – the Endless Summer Vacation singer says she prepared for her performance by showing up with a "childlike confidence."
The 31-year-old pop icon also dishes on her loving relationship with godmother Dolly Parton, saying she's "been like a mother" to her throughout her life.
Miley also spilled the tea on her close relationship with Beyoncé and their new song together, II Most Wanted, admitting writing a song for the Cowboy Carter artist was a "dream come true."
Like Miley, Queen Bey has a beautiful relationship with her mother, and the two text about that often. She also talks about the word "Mother" and what it means to her, saying we can discuss important aspects of life like the planet, medicine, reproductive care, and more.
But what really caught fans' attention was when Miley explained her workout routine, which includes her wearing heels to the gym.
Miley Cyrus dishes on her "extremely clean" lifestyle
In the interview, Smiley Miley revealed that sobriety is a "big part" of her lifestyle.
Her mantra is "Practice how you perform," which the Disney Channel alum takes pretty seriously!
"I practice in my heels," Miley said, adding that she's "interested in feminizing the workout space."
Lastly, the Used To Be Young singer revealed her enthusiastic feelings towards being honored at this year's Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, saying the journey of working was a "great, safe experience overall."
However, Miley made it clear that competition is of no interest to her, but celebrating is truly what it's all about.
