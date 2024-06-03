Miley Cyrus spills on fame, sobriety, and Beyoncé duet in tell-all interview

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus dished on recent standout events, her relationship with Beyoncé , and much more in a brand new intimate interview.

Miley Cyrus (pictured) spoke about her relationship with Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, and more in a brand new interview! © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Zuma Wire

Who else wishes they were a fly on the wall during this bombshell photoshoot?

On Monday, W Magazine dropped an interview with the Flowers artist surrounding a variety of important topics in her life.

Speaking about her incredible time at the Grammys – taking home two awards including Best Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for her hit song, Flowers – the Endless Summer Vacation singer says she prepared for her performance by showing up with a "childlike confidence."

The 31-year-old pop icon also dishes on her loving relationship with godmother Dolly Parton, saying she's "been like a mother" to her throughout her life.

Miley also spilled the tea on her close relationship with Beyoncé and their new song together, II Most Wanted, admitting writing a song for the Cowboy Carter artist was a "dream come true."

Like Miley, Queen Bey has a beautiful relationship with her mother, and the two text about that often. She also talks about the word "Mother" and what it means to her, saying we can discuss important aspects of life like the planet, medicine, reproductive care, and more.

But what really caught fans' attention was when Miley explained her workout routine, which includes her wearing heels to the gym.