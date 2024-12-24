Miley Cyrus pens emotional holiday message to fans after triumphant year
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just wrote a heartfelt letter to her Instagram followers on Monday ahead of Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The Insta post – which also features a glam shot of the Flowers singer in a black leather gown – began with a hearty all-caps wish for everyone to have a happy holiday season and new year.
"It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again," the Grammy winner wrote.
"This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me," she continued.
The pop star then looked toward the future, having recently teased an ambitious new concept album to fans.
"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew," she said.
"At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful," she added before thanking everyone who helped her to make 2024 so special.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP