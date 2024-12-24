Miley Cyrus pens emotional holiday message to fans after triumphant year

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just wrote a heartfelt letter to her Instagram followers on Monday ahead of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Miley Cyrus just wrote an emotional letter to her Instagram followers on Monday. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The Insta post – which also features a glam shot of the Flowers singer in a black leather gown – began with a hearty all-caps wish for everyone to have a happy holiday season and new year.

"It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again," the Grammy winner wrote.

"This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me," she continued.

The pop star then looked toward the future, having recently teased an ambitious new concept album to fans.



"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew," she said.