Miley Cyrus spills the tea on Ariana Grande, Liam Hemsworth, and more!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is not holding back in her new TikToks! In her latest series of clips, she's spilling even more tea from when she Used To Be Young.
Smilers and Arianators, we hope you're prepared because Smiley Miley just unleashed a tidal wave of brand-new bombshell revelations in her latest TikTok spree!
In a beautiful moment, the 30-year-old pop sensation gushed about her lasting friendship with none other than the pop powerhouse herself, Ariana Grande.
The duo's iconic performance of Don't Dream It's Over in 2015 left millions of fans in awe, and now, Cyrus is giving an exclusive peek into their unbreakable bond.
"I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared," Cyrus confessed with a smile across her face.
"Ariana's a real friend; there's never been a time where I've asked her to do something important to me that she didn't come through," she continued, "And the same thing goes for me with her."
It's clear that these two are not just putting on a face for the media but are true friends — here until the end!
But that's not all the Wrecking Ball singer spilled to fans on Tuesday, as she also opened up about the shocking reality behind her Bangerz tour in 2014.
Miley Cyrus reveals she made no money from her Bangerz tour
The Bangerz tour was a whirlwind of incredible costumes and unforgettable performances, but did you know Cyrus didn't make a dime off of it?
That's right! Cyrus took the tour as an opportunity to invest in herself and her artistry, putting her finances aside to bring her magical vision to life.
"A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me making these pieces," she shared in the TikTok clip.
And it was a risk that definitely paid off. The tour grossed over $63 million, and it helped to solidify Cyrus's status as one of the most popular artists in the world.
"Bangerz tour was THEE BEST concert I’ve ever been to, still talk about it to this day," one fan wrote under the video.
Another said, "I will never forget that tour. Iconic!!!"
Cyrus also went on to open up about the beginning of her decade-long romance with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth that started on the set of The Last Song.
Miley Cyrus recalls "undeniable" chemistry with Liam Hemsworth during The Last Song
Continuing the series of spilling all the tea on her past, Cyrus opened up about her experience filming the 2010 movie The Last Song, during which she first met and fell in love with Hemsworth.
In the clip, Cyrus said the chemistry between them was "undeniable" and is what made the movie feel so special.
"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life," she continued. "So the chemistry was undeniable."
"And that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship."
The pair got engaged in 2016 and wed in 2018 before finalizing their divorce in 2020.
She jokingly ended the clip by showing a photo of herself in the movie, featuring her long brunette locks that fans have known to love.
Cyrus exclaims, "I'm just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions!"
Don't get too comfortable! Cyrus is sure to spill some more piping hot tea very soon, and we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cantorestalentos, IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Allstar