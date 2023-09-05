Miley Cyrus spills the tea on Ariana Grande, Liam Hemsworth, and more!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is not holding back in her new TikToks! In her latest series of clips, she's spilling even more tea from when she Used To Be Young .

Miley Cyrus (l.) took to TikTok to dish on her friendship with Ariana Grande (top r.), past romance with Liam Hemsworth, and tour secrets! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cantorestalentos, IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Allstar

Smilers and Arianators, we hope you're prepared because Smiley Miley just unleashed a tidal wave of brand-new bombshell revelations in her latest TikTok spree!

In a beautiful moment, the 30-year-old pop sensation gushed about her lasting friendship with none other than the pop powerhouse herself, Ariana Grande.

The duo's iconic performance of Don't Dream It's Over in 2015 left millions of fans in awe, and now, Cyrus is giving an exclusive peek into their unbreakable bond.

"I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared," Cyrus confessed with a smile across her face.

"Ariana's a real friend; there's never been a time where I've asked her to do something important to me that she didn't come through," she continued, "And the same thing goes for me with her."

It's clear that these two are not just putting on a face for the media but are true friends — here until the end!

But that's not all the Wrecking Ball singer spilled to fans on Tuesday, as she also opened up about the shocking reality behind her Bangerz tour in 2014.