What does Miley Cyrus think of the backlash over her Sinéad O'Connor tribute on SNL?

There's been some backlash against Miley Cyrus' (r.) recent SNL50 performance paying homage to late singer Sinéad O'Connor. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Fred TANNEAU / AFP

On Sunday, the 32-year-old Grammy-winner did a cover of the famous Prince song popularized by O'Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U.

The appearance has caused some controversy, however, with many viewing the performance as a tone-deaf move given the feud between Sinéad and Miley as well as the Irish singer's fraught history with SNL.

The Drink Before the War artist was banned from SNL in 1992 after she ripped up a photo of the Pope on air to protest child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Fan backlash to Miley's cover was swift, with numerous negative comments in SNL's video of the performance.

"This song should not have been sung by Miley," said one as another added, "I’m a fan, but this was a disservice."

"You banned Sinéad for life, contributed to the ruining of her career, had Joe Pesci say he would've smacked her during his monologue. All for protesting the truth about the Catholic Church and child abuse," a third wrote. "This woman died alone. Seriously, how dare you?"

An insider told Daily Mail that Miley doesn't regret her appearance, however.

"It was absolutely Miley's idea to sing Nothing Compares 2 U and she believes she killed it," explained the source.

"She is aware of the backlash and she knew going into this that it would cause some people to get offended... It is actually quite comical to her," they continued.

"Miley will never apologize for something that she owes no apology for. So, as usual, Miley is going to let this chatter bounce off her."