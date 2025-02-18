What does Miley Cyrus think of the backlash over her Sinéad O'Connor tribute on SNL?
Los Angeles, California - There's been some backlash against Miley Cyrus' recent SNL50 performance paying homage to late singer Sinéad O'Connor. What does Miley think of the controversy?
On Sunday, the 32-year-old Grammy-winner did a cover of the famous Prince song popularized by O'Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U.
The appearance has caused some controversy, however, with many viewing the performance as a tone-deaf move given the feud between Sinéad and Miley as well as the Irish singer's fraught history with SNL.
The Drink Before the War artist was banned from SNL in 1992 after she ripped up a photo of the Pope on air to protest child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.
Fan backlash to Miley's cover was swift, with numerous negative comments in SNL's video of the performance.
"This song should not have been sung by Miley," said one as another added, "I’m a fan, but this was a disservice."
"You banned Sinéad for life, contributed to the ruining of her career, had Joe Pesci say he would've smacked her during his monologue. All for protesting the truth about the Catholic Church and child abuse," a third wrote. "This woman died alone. Seriously, how dare you?"
An insider told Daily Mail that Miley doesn't regret her appearance, however.
"It was absolutely Miley's idea to sing Nothing Compares 2 U and she believes she killed it," explained the source.
"She is aware of the backlash and she knew going into this that it would cause some people to get offended... It is actually quite comical to her," they continued.
"Miley will never apologize for something that she owes no apology for. So, as usual, Miley is going to let this chatter bounce off her."
Why did Miley Cyrus feud with Sinéad O'Connor?
Miley and Sinéad got into a spat back in 2013 after the young singer told Rolling Stone that the music video for her hit song Wrecking Ball had been inspired by the visuals from Sinéad's Nothing Compares 2 U cover.
In return, the Irish musician penned an angry letter to Miley about the homage.
"It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it's the music business or yourself doing the pimping," Sinéad wrote.
"Nothing but harm will come in the long run, from allowing yourself to be exploited, and it is absolutely NOT in ANY way an empowerment of yourself or any other young women," she continued.
"I am happy to hear I am somewhat of a role model for you and I hope that because of that you will pay close attention to what I am telling you... This is a dangerous world."
Miley responded with a screenshot showing the Troy singer's X posts about her struggles with mental health captioned, "Before Amanda Bynes… There was…"
After the elder singer's death in 2023, Miley spoke about their feud during an ABC concert special.
"I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash [from the music video], but I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before," she said.
"This is when I'd received an open letter from Sinéad O’Connor, and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in, and I was also only 20 years old, so I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much," the Flowers singer added.
While Miley admitted that she was "deeply upset" by the interaction, she ended by saying, "God bless Sinéad O’Connor, for real, in all seriousness."
