Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps from "best" birthday with Jake Bongiovi
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown has treated fans to a peek behind the curtain of her lavish 20th birthday bash in the Big Apple.
On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star shared new photos from her celebrations at the Cathédrale Restaurant located at the Moxy East Village hotel.
"the best time," she captioned the Instagram post.
The slideshow opened with a snap of Millie with her white birthday cake, which was adorned with black ribbons and had "Twenty" written on the top.
The post also showed her taking a fistful out of the cake as her friends and family looked on, while another photo showed Millie alongside her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
Based on the pair's outfits, the snap that Jake shared in honor of her birthday appears to have been taken on the same night. Millie turned 20 on Monday, with the party likely having taken place over the weekend.
The 21-year-old's birthday tribute also included what many fans believed to be a nod to their plans for their upcoming wedding – which may be coming sooner than expected!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi drop hints at 2024 wedding date
"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," Jake wrote in his IG caption. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."
The final line has led many to predict that the lovebirds will walk down the aisle this year – a rumor that was further amplified by Millie's recent dress shopping.
Millie first began dating Jake, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, in 2021. The two announced their engagement last April.
Millie and Jake have shied away from confirming further details about the big day as they hope to keep the event as private as possible.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown