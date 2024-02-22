Millie Bobby Brown shares snaps from "best" birthday with Jake Bongiovi

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown has treated fans to a peek behind the curtain of her lavish 20th birthday bash in the Big Apple.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) celebrated her 20th birthday with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Wednesday, the Stranger Things star shared new photos from her celebrations at the Cathédrale Restaurant located at the Moxy East Village hotel.

"the best time," she captioned the Instagram post.

The slideshow opened with a snap of Millie with her white birthday cake, which was adorned with black ribbons and had "Twenty" written on the top.

The post also showed her taking a fistful out of the cake as her friends and family looked on, while another photo showed Millie alongside her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Based on the pair's outfits, the snap that Jake shared in honor of her birthday appears to have been taken on the same night. Millie turned 20 on Monday, with the party likely having taken place over the weekend.

The 21-year-old's birthday tribute also included what many fans believed to be a nod to their plans for their upcoming wedding – which may be coming sooner than expected!