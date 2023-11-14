What is Olivia Dunne's most popular video on social media?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne ever surpass her most-watched TikTok?

Olivia Dunne (l), whose TikTok following surpasses even that of Beyoncé's, achieved nearly 50 million views on her most viral post. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / Olivia Dunne

The 21-year-old TikTok sensation and accomplished athlete has become a household name as a result of her online fame, much like golfing star Paige Spiranac and the basketball-playing Cavinder twins.

Boasting a follower count surpassing even that of Beyoncé on TikTok, Dunne has secured lucrative collaborations with Sports Illustrated as a swimsuit model, as well as partnerships with American Eagle and Forever 21, all thanks to her prominent presence online.

Dunne treats her Gen-Z audience to daily doses of gymnastics prowess, glamorous moments, popular TikTok trends, and glimpses into her relationship with MLB rookie Paul Skenes.

Her most viral post of all, however, features a gymnastics clip from her time competing for LSU.

In this particular video, which has earned nearly 50 million views, Livvy executed a spectacular double layout dismount off the uneven bars, flawlessly sticking the landing.

The All-American gymnast's incredible flip received over four million likes and 10,000 comments, solidifying her status as a viral sensation and a gymnastics marvel.