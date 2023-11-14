What is Olivia Dunne's most popular video on social media?

Olivia Dunne, whose TikTok following surpasses even that of Beyoncé, has achieved nearly 50 million views with her most viral post.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne ever surpass her most-watched TikTok?

Olivia Dunne (l), whose TikTok following surpasses even that of Beyoncé's, achieved nearly 50 million views on her most viral post.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / Olivia Dunne

The 21-year-old TikTok sensation and accomplished athlete has become a household name as a result of her online fame, much like golfing star Paige Spiranac and the basketball-playing Cavinder twins.

Boasting a follower count surpassing even that of Beyoncé on TikTok, Dunne has secured lucrative collaborations with Sports Illustrated as a swimsuit model, as well as partnerships with American Eagle and Forever 21, all thanks to her prominent presence online.

Dunne treats her Gen-Z audience to daily doses of gymnastics prowess, glamorous moments, popular TikTok trends, and glimpses into her relationship with MLB rookie Paul Skenes.

Her most viral post of all, however, features a gymnastics clip from her time competing for LSU.

In this particular video, which has earned nearly 50 million views, Livvy executed a spectacular double layout dismount off the uneven bars, flawlessly sticking the landing.

The All-American gymnast's incredible flip received over four million likes and 10,000 comments, solidifying her status as a viral sensation and a gymnastics marvel.

Olivia Dunne set to compete in her final NCAA gymnastics season

Olivia Dunne is getting ready for her last year in NCAA gymnastics, marking the end of her competitive journey with the team.
Olivia Dunne is getting ready for her last year in NCAA gymnastics, marking the end of her competitive journey with the team.  © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the NCAA gymnastics season looms on the horizon, Dunne is gearing up for her ultimate year with the team, marking the grand finale of her competitive gymnastics journey.

Last season, she dazzled as a standout force on the uneven bars, propelling the Tigers to new heights.

Now, in her final year, the social media star has set her sights on elevating her competitive legacy even further by embracing the challenge of mastering the balance beam, adding another dazzling dimension to her gymnastic prowess.

Get ready for Dunne's farewell season as she flips, twirls, and balances her way to a spectacular finale!

Livvy will begin her final season with LSU gymnastics on Friday, January 5, 2024, against Ohio State.

