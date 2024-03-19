Has Olivia Dunne ditched online classes at LSU?

Olivia Dunne (r.) playfully teased fans with a stroll on campus after switching from in-person to online courses as a student-athlete with a high public profile. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / OliviaDunne

Just like her fellow Tiger Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne stopped taking in-person classes for safety reasons as a student-athlete with a high public profile.

This change has reduced her presence on campus. In a playful move inspired by Angel, the gymnast decided to take a walk around campus, showcasing her celebrity status via TikTok on Monday.

Stitching Angel's TikTok, where she playfully teased fans with a campus stroll, Livvy took her own spin around the school grounds accompanied by the caption:

"Just casually walking around campus with my Lululemon & my Beats when y'all swear I'm never on campus."

Olivia cheekily addressed her fans, adding "see guys!" in the caption of her video, which quickly went viral.