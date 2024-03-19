Has Olivia Dunne ditched online classes at LSU?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne taking in-person classes again?
Just like her fellow Tiger Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne stopped taking in-person classes for safety reasons as a student-athlete with a high public profile.
This change has reduced her presence on campus. In a playful move inspired by Angel, the gymnast decided to take a walk around campus, showcasing her celebrity status via TikTok on Monday.
Stitching Angel's TikTok, where she playfully teased fans with a campus stroll, Livvy took her own spin around the school grounds accompanied by the caption:
"Just casually walking around campus with my Lululemon & my Beats when y'all swear I'm never on campus."
Olivia cheekily addressed her fans, adding "see guys!" in the caption of her video, which quickly went viral.
Olivia Dunne strolls around LSU in TikTok inspired by Angel Reese
Olivia Dunne's latest video quickly caught the attention of fans, who had much to share about possibly seeing the gymnast on campus.
"Even we saw you on campus!!" NIL sponsor Accelerator joked.
"Imagine walking into ur first class of freshman year and next to u is livvy," one fan pondered.
"Reminds me of my days walking behind Matt Mauk and Ryan Clark," another fan reminisced.
Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will prepare to compete in the SEC conference championships on Saturday as the favorites to win it all.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / OliviaDunne