Olivia Dunne dazzles in sly snaps from New York City

New York, New York - Guess who's bringing the East Coast holiday vibes this year? That's right — Olivia Dunne !

Olivia Dunne spilled the beans on her Saturday adventures in NYC after treating her Instagram followers to a sweet Thanksgiving collage earlier this week. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

After treating her 4.5 million Instagram followers to epic Thanksgiving snaps collage earlier this week, the New Jersey native decided to keep the good times rolling.

This time, Livvy spilled the beans on her Saturday adventures in the city that never sleeps.



The LSU gymnast posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story straight from the lavish Upper East Side of New York City.

Picture this: cozy vibes in what seems to be somebody's cool apartment. No juicy captions, though — just a sly geotag letting everyone know where the magic is happening.

While she's jingling all the way back on the East Coast, Dunne and her LSU crew are in full swing, flipping and tumbling in preparation for the gymnastics season that's about to kick off in January.