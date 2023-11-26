Olivia Dunne dazzles in sly snaps from New York City
New York, New York - Guess who's bringing the East Coast holiday vibes this year? That's right — Olivia Dunne!
After treating her 4.5 million Instagram followers to epic Thanksgiving snaps collage earlier this week, the New Jersey native decided to keep the good times rolling.
This time, Livvy spilled the beans on her Saturday adventures in the city that never sleeps.
The LSU gymnast posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story straight from the lavish Upper East Side of New York City.
Picture this: cozy vibes in what seems to be somebody's cool apartment. No juicy captions, though — just a sly geotag letting everyone know where the magic is happening.
While she's jingling all the way back on the East Coast, Dunne and her LSU crew are in full swing, flipping and tumbling in preparation for the gymnastics season that's about to kick off in January.
Olivia Dunne gears up for her final gymnastics competition season
Olivia is getting ready for her last year in NCAA gymnastics, and she's saying goodbye to the sport after a fantastic run with the team.
She really shined on the uneven bars last season, standing out as one of the top performers and playing a crucial role in leading the Tigers.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Livvy is all in. She's making her routine even more exciting by adding the balance beam to her repertoire. Get ready for Livvy's final act — it's going to be awesome!
Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will open the year against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.
