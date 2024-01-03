Olivia Dunne gives fans glimpse into her chaotic day off as a D1 Athlete

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of her life as a D1 athlete, causing a stir of nostalgic emotions among her Instagram fans. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

While some might envision a day filled with ample sleep and indulging in tasty junk food, Livvy's reality as a gymnast for LSU is quite the opposite.

Livvy gave fans a peek behind the scenes in a viral Instagram reel shared on Tuesday, showcasing her day that kicked off at the ungodly hour of 5:30 AM – cue the yawning!

Far from a laid-back day, her All-American downtime featured not one but two workouts, with the first one starting at the crack of dawn, plus two rehab appointments to tackle her torn labrum.

Amidst the hustle, Livvy managed to squeeze in a Starbucks run with her teammates and treated herself to a "life-changing" massage.

Wrapping up her day, she gathered with her team for a hearty meal in the dining hall, capping it off with some evening school work.

Who said being a D1 athlete's day off can't be a fun and action-packed adventure?