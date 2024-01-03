Olivia Dunne gives fans glimpse into her chaotic day off as a D1 Athlete
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne's so-called "day off" as a D1 athlete wasn't exactly a glamorous escape.
While some might envision a day filled with ample sleep and indulging in tasty junk food, Livvy's reality as a gymnast for LSU is quite the opposite.
Livvy gave fans a peek behind the scenes in a viral Instagram reel shared on Tuesday, showcasing her day that kicked off at the ungodly hour of 5:30 AM – cue the yawning!
Far from a laid-back day, her All-American downtime featured not one but two workouts, with the first one starting at the crack of dawn, plus two rehab appointments to tackle her torn labrum.
Amidst the hustle, Livvy managed to squeeze in a Starbucks run with her teammates and treated herself to a "life-changing" massage.
Wrapping up her day, she gathered with her team for a hearty meal in the dining hall, capping it off with some evening school work.
Who said being a D1 athlete's day off can't be a fun and action-packed adventure?
Student-athletes react to Olivia Dunne's recap of day off
Olivia Dunne's day off as a D1 athlete resonated deeply with her former student-athletes, who shared their own cherished memories.
"D1 swimmer, I miss getting treatment - it sucked but was so worth it. Your schedule brought back so many random memories. Love it," one fan commented.
"Compared to what we had (just tape and a jacuzzi) in the late '70's, today's athletes live and train at royalty levels. Just amazing. Fields sucked, trainers had tape, freezing spray and aspirin lol," another added.
"Love those college athletics 'off days,'" another added.
Livvy is set to face off against Ohio State on Friday at home for LSU's first meet of the season at 8:30 PM EST.
