Olivia Dunne's teammate Elenas Arenas launches first trading card

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU superstar gymnast Elena Arenas has joined teammate Olivia Dunne with her very own Leaf Trading Cards NIL deal.

LSU superstar gymnast Elena Arenas (l) has joined teammate Livvy Dunne with her own Leaf Trading Cards NIL deal. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / elena_arenas01

Leaf Trading Cards has expanded its superstar lineup of influential female college athletes, including Dunne, UConn's Paige Bueckers, and Jackson State football's Leilani Armenta.

The latest addition to their roster is none other than LSU gymnast Elena Arenas, who has joined forces with Leaf in a NIL partnership.

Arenas has unveiled her inaugural trading card, which is featured in the Pop Century Influencer collection by the Dallas-based card brand.

"Having my first trading card has been a dream come true," Arenas told Sports Illustrated on Sunday. "I feel very blessed to be in a position where I have my own trading card, and I hope they become more common in the sport of gymnastics."

Arenas, the seasoned talent for the Tigers, has been a standout contributor for LSU since her freshman debut. Her accolades include a 2021 SEC Vault title and earning spots on both the All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman Teams.