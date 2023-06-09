Olivia Dunne is off to the races as she rocks vintage NASCAR gear in viral snap

Olivia Dunne is back on the road as she gears up to attend her first NASCAR Cup Series race, which she announced in a viral Instagram post.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Nashville, Tennessee - Vroom vroom, NASCAR fans! Olivia Dunne is heading your way!

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for another major appearance, confirming that she's attending the Ally 400.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne & DOUG BENC / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The LSU star gymnast has been on a rollercoaster of appearances since becoming one of the first college athletes to be featured in the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Last month, Dunne made a sizzling appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards, took breaths away at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party, and even served as a keynote speaker at the On3 NIL Elite Series in Nashville.

Back on the road again, Dunne is now gearing up to attend her first NASCAR Cup Series race.

The highest-paid female college athlete announced Thursday that she would be in attendance for the Ally 400 on June 25.

Olivia Dunne confirms first NASCAR appearance

"Join me at my first NASCAR race," Dunne wrote to her Instagram story wearing a vintage NASCAR jacket. "Get your tickets for Sun 6/25 at Nashville Superspeedway."

The race is set to take place at Nashville Superspeedway and will air on NBC.

As the queen of social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, perhaps Dunne will drop some Ally 400 content that fans can look forward to.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne / DOUG BENC / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

