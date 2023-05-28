Olivia Dunne makes hearts skip a beat in Taylor Swift concert outfit

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it's Taylor Swift Day, Olivia Dunne is happy!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne made her presence known at the Taylor Swift concert in a racy lavender corset top and leather mini skirt. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Instagram / Livvydunne

On Saturday, 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift performed a show-stopping concert for fans in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Jersey native Olivia Dunne made her presence known!

In an Instagram story post captioned, "Happy @taylorswift day," the LSU star gymnast dazzled in a purple lace corset top and white leather mini skirt.

On TikTok, Livvy took fans' breath away with a viral clip that highlighted even more of her hot Taylor Swift concert fashion. And stealing the show of her purple-licious look were complimenting purple cowgirl boots – that she didn't show off on Instagram!

The athlete-influencer previously revealed her love for the country lifestyle with a series of related TikToks about her love for country boys, fashion, and music.

The blonde bombshell's TikTok garnered 1 million views in less than 24 hours, with hundred thousand likes and comments!