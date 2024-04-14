Olivia Dunne rides the Coachella fashion train in new viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Amid Coachella fever, Olivia Dunne once again showed how she's rocked the fashion scene on TikTok, dazzling fans by rating her most iconic festival outfits.

Weekend 1 of Coachella music fest has arrived, and with it, festival fits galore.

The LSU gymnast got in on the hype and took her followers on a Coachella fashion adventure, rating her past fits.



In a new TikTok that lit up screens with hundreds of thousands of views and counting, she started off strong. First up: a sizzling pink strap bikini bodysuit, which she gave a solid 9/10 rating, followed by a spicy neon green two-piece set, which scored a perfect 10. Talk about slaying the style game!

But not every lewk hit the mark. Olivia didn't sugarcoat judgement of her past choices when she slapped a measly 4/10 on what she dubbed as a "kinda an outfit" – a bedazzled bra paired with a bikini skirt overlay.

And when it came to two other looks, she didn't mince words, handing out a disappointing 3 and 4, pointing out their lack of pizzazz.

As the viral TikTok wrapped up, Livvy hinted at needing a Coachella fashion "redemption" in her future.

Will she soon stage a dazzling comeback and reclaim her throne as the queen of festival fashion? Only time will tell – and fans will be waiting with bated breath!