Olivia Dunne is out-of-this-world in viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, life is just breezier up there in the air in her out-of-this-world performances.
The All-American is gearing up for the NCAA championships following dominant wins in both the SEC conference championships and NCAA region round.
Livvy is the go-to bar performer for the Tigers, known for her consistent routines and near flawless dismounts. She's practically a master of the bars, nailing those big routines when it counts.
And let's talk about that signature double layout dismount! Livvy practically defies gravity, floating through the air like she's in her own galaxy.
She took to TikTok to share the experience, with her latest video flawlessly executing that picture-perfect double layout racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
Captioning the clip, "Life's better on Saturn," Livvy's clearly living her best life soaking up all that airtime. Fans can't wait to see her bring that stellar skill set to the championships floor!
Olivia Dunne shares in-depth training in viral Instagram story
In her swan song gymnastics season, Olivia Dunne isn't holding back!
She's been hitting the gym hard, whipping herself into peak shape for her final hurrah.
Giving fans a sneak peek into her intense training regimen, she dropped a new video on her Instagram story on Friday showcasing her bar skills with the caption, "Gettin' natty's ready."
Translation: she's gearing up for nationals in a big way!
But that's not all. Livvy also shared another clip, this time dominating the balance beam with a jaw-dropping acro series.
She's clearly leaving no stone unturned in her quest for gold.
Earlier this season, she earned a perfect 10 on LSU's senior night. Will lightning strike twice at nationals? Fans are holding their breath, eagerly anticipating another flawless vault from the queen of college gymnastics!
The NCAA gymnastics championship is set for April 18-20 in Fort Worth.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TkTok / Livvydunne