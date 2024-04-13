Olivia Dunne is out-of-this-world in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne , life is just breezier up there in the air in her out-of-this-world performances.

Olivia Dunne is soaring high as she prepares for the NCAA gymnastics championship with LSU gymnastics, giving fans a viral glimpse into her training. © Collage: Screenshot / TkTok / Livvydunne

The All-American is gearing up for the NCAA championships following dominant wins in both the SEC conference championships and NCAA region round.

Livvy is the go-to bar performer for the Tigers, known for her consistent routines and near flawless dismounts. She's practically a master of the bars, nailing those big routines when it counts.

And let's talk about that signature double layout dismount! Livvy practically defies gravity, floating through the air like she's in her own galaxy.

She took to TikTok to share the experience, with her latest video flawlessly executing that picture-perfect double layout racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

Captioning the clip, "Life's better on Saturn," Livvy's clearly living her best life soaking up all that airtime. Fans can't wait to see her bring that stellar skill set to the championships floor!