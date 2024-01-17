Is Olivia Rodrigo collaborating with Green Day?

Los Angeles, California - Today's pop punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo , has earned the praise of some legends in the genre, sparking continued theories that a collaboration could be in the works!

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong (second from l) shared his interest in working with Olivia Rodrigo, who has become famous for her pop-punk sound. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 20-year-old singer scored a notable shout-out from Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong in an interview with Vulture published last week.

While he admitted he is not the most familiar with her work, he said simply, "When I hear it, I think it sounds good."

Armstrong continued on to explain that he isn't as up-to-date on today's younger stars but noted that he can hear the influence of punk rock in her sound.

"She's talented. Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is, and maybe they don't quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock," he said.

"I'm kind of an encyclopedia. To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun."

While Olivia is certainly more aligned with pop music as a whole, her work has continually infused elements of punk rock, so much so that her latest album, GUTS, scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.