Is Olivia Rodrigo collaborating with Green Day?
Los Angeles, California - Today's pop punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo, has earned the praise of some legends in the genre, sparking continued theories that a collaboration could be in the works!
The 20-year-old singer scored a notable shout-out from Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong in an interview with Vulture published last week.
While he admitted he is not the most familiar with her work, he said simply, "When I hear it, I think it sounds good."
Armstrong continued on to explain that he isn't as up-to-date on today's younger stars but noted that he can hear the influence of punk rock in her sound.
"She's talented. Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is, and maybe they don't quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock," he said.
"I'm kind of an encyclopedia. To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun."
While Olivia is certainly more aligned with pop music as a whole, her work has continually infused elements of punk rock, so much so that her latest album, GUTS, scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.
Olivia Rodrigo continues to delve into the rock genre
While a punk rock influence was evident on tracks like brutal and good 4 u off her 2021 debut album, SOUR, it was her sophomore album that seemed to cement her emerging status in the genre.
The angsty anthem ballad of a homeschooled girl has earned Olivia her first nomination for Best Rock Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards, having scored three additional nods for the lead single, vampire, and two for GUTS as a whole.
The traitor artist has also been tapped to perform at music's biggest night, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images