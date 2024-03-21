Olivia Rodrigo hypes up new single with viral TikTok trend

Chicago, Illinois - Olivia Rodrigo has hyped up her surprise new single, obsessed, with her very own TikTok trend!

Olivia Rodrigo dropped a viral TikTok transition featuring her new single, obsessed. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old pop star shared another clip from backstage at her GUTS World Tour on Wednesday, revealing her before-and-after looks as she got ready to go on stage.

The video begins with a bare-faced Olivia wearing a red cardigan with black jeans as the song launches into its fiery chorus.

The Grammy winner then covers the camera before returning to the frame in a silver two-piece set, rocking her famous GUTS rings and glittering eye makeup.

Olivia announced the official release of the deluxe track on Tuesday, with the song dropping as part of the special edition GUTS (spilled) on Friday.

obsessed was first released on vinyl along with three other bonus songs through four variants of the album. The new deluxe edition will feature all four tracks plus the all-new so american, which was recorded after GUTS hit the airwaves last September.

Along with confirming the streaming release, Olivia announced on Wednesday that obsessed would also be getting its own music video, which will drop at midnight ET on Friday.