Olivia Rodrigo drops major hint at release of GUTS deluxe tracks
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her biggest hint yet about the long-awaited streaming release of her GUTS deluxe tracks.
The 21-year-old singer has tested fans' patience when it comes to the release of the four bonus tracks from her sophomore album.
After adding one of them – obsessed - to her GUTS World Tour setlist, Olivia has teased the upcoming release once again.
The Grammy winner has updated her "heartbreak hotline" (323-622-7687) once again, with the number now reaching a voicemail that plays a snippet from obsessed.
Olivia has used the phone number to hint at imminent releases several times, most recently with early previews of Can't Catch Me Now and vampire.
With both teases coming just days before the official release, it's not likely to be a long wait!
When will Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS deluxe tracks hit streaming?
When GUTS dropped last September, Olivia hid each of the deluxe tracks on four separate variants named after each letter in the title.
Along with obsessed, the bonus songs include scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been.
The songs have yet to escape their vinyl home, but they were combined for a special limited-release vinyl for Record Store Day.
While the get him back! artist has dropped plenty of hints at their arrival on streaming, there has yet to be any formal announcement.
With the new hotline message, fans can expect an update soon and a potential release as early as Friday!
Cover photo: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP