Olivia Rodrigo drops major hint at release of GUTS deluxe tracks

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her biggest hint yet about the long-awaited streaming release of her GUTS deluxe tracks.

Olivia Rodrigo has updated her hotline message to feature a snippet of her GUTS deluxe track obsessed. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old singer has tested fans' patience when it comes to the release of the four bonus tracks from her sophomore album.

After adding one of them – obsessed - to her GUTS World Tour setlist, Olivia has teased the upcoming release once again.

The Grammy winner has updated her "heartbreak hotline" (323-622-7687) once again, with the number now reaching a voicemail that plays a snippet from obsessed.

Olivia has used the phone number to hint at imminent releases several times, most recently with early previews of Can't Catch Me Now and vampire.

With both teases coming just days before the official release, it's not likely to be a long wait!