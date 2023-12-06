Olivia Rodrigo previews special performance as GUTS dominates year-end charts

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has earned significant acclaim among year-end music rankings as she continues to celebrate her sophomore album, GUTS .

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old teased her upcoming Tiny Desk concert with NPR via Instagram.

"I'm so excited, so tuned for my little Tiny Desk show," she said from the segment's famous set, kicking up hype for her second appearance on the program.

In 2021, she fittingly brought her Tiny Desk performance to the DMV in an homage to SOUR's lead single, drivers license.

While the release date of the special hasn't been revealed, Olivia has been quite busy lately, treating fans to some extra-special live performances.

After rocking the stage of Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner is set for appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live — all this week!

To top things off, Olivia and her best-selling album GUTS have dominated many of the hottest year-end lists in the music industry.