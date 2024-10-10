Sabrina Carpenter is off the chain in ultra-glam chainmail fashion trend

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter donned a shining dress made out of metal chainmail at the Time 100 Next event in New York on Wednesday. From out of the battlefield and into the boudoir, eh?

Is it just us, or is Sabrina Carpenter's chainmail look (far l.) not all that different from her usual bedazzled chrome fits? © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Jamie McCarthy & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

She's not the first (hello, Chappell Roan's memorable VMAs look) – but Sab definitely made the edgy look her own!

Chainmail fashion looks are still going strong after they first made waves in the winter/spring seasons!



Just when you might have thought chainmail looks were phasing out in favor of corpcore and Ariana Grande's unrelenting attempts to make Glindacore happen, Chappell and Sabrina seemingly decided that chainmail needed a resurgence.

Granted, the Espresso singer is no stranger to some blinding silver bling!

She sparkled in a vintage Madonna dress for the Vogue World afterparty and then again in a slinky chrome-colored number for the MTV VMAs red carpet – plus another silvery white bedazzled look for her stage performance as well!

