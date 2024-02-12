Did Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco throw shade at Hailey Bieber?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, have seemingly reignited a feud with Hailey Bieber.
Both Selena and Benny dropped new snaps to their Instagram story on Super Bowl Sunday, with the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder showing off some PDA with her beau in a cozy photo.
However, it was Benny's post that caught the most attention from fans.
The 35-year-old music producer shared a photo of a bitten hot dog laying over an iPhone, which some speculated was an intentional dig at Hailey's viral new phone case.
The accessory comes from her Rhode Skin beauty brand and features a holder for the company's lip products. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have helped to promote the product, thus leading many fans to make the quick connection between the photos.
Selena's supposed feud with the 27-year-old model has gone on for years now, stemming originally from the end of the Single Soon artist's romance with Justin Bieber in 2018. Selena and Justin dated on and off for about eight years before calling it quits for good, and the Peaches artist married Hailey just six months later.
Fans have unfortunately pitted the women against one another ever since, and things reached a fever pitch early last year when Selena revealed Hailey had been receiving death threats over the drama.
Has Selena Gomez reignited her feud with Hailey Bieber?
Selena appeared to kick up the drama in February 2023 by defending Taylor Swift in the comments of an old video of Hailey that showed her mocking the 34-year-old pop star.
Fans then targeted Hailey for the dig at Taylor, leading to an onslaught of horrific comments on social media.
A month later, the former Disney Channel star revealed the beauty mogul had contacted her about the "hateful negativity" she had been receiving and urged her fans to leave Hailey alone.
Hailey later confirmed that she has never had an issue with Selena, saying, "I've hated it since the beginning."
"Time and time again, I say there is no issue, and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man," she added.
Neither Selena nor Hailey has commented on Benny's post, but the shade is all the more surprising given his previous collaboration with Justin on the 2021 track Lonely.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez & haileybieber