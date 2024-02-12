Did Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco throw shade at Hailey Bieber?

Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, appeared to throw shade at Hailey Bieber (r.), who has long been pitted against the Hulu star. © collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez & haileybieber

Both Selena and Benny dropped new snaps to their Instagram story on Super Bowl Sunday, with the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder showing off some PDA with her beau in a cozy photo.

However, it was Benny's post that caught the most attention from fans.

The 35-year-old music producer shared a photo of a bitten hot dog laying over an iPhone, which some speculated was an intentional dig at Hailey's viral new phone case.

The accessory comes from her Rhode Skin beauty brand and features a holder for the company's lip products. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have helped to promote the product, thus leading many fans to make the quick connection between the photos.

Selena's supposed feud with the 27-year-old model has gone on for years now, stemming originally from the end of the Single Soon artist's romance with Justin Bieber in 2018. Selena and Justin dated on and off for about eight years before calling it quits for good, and the Peaches artist married Hailey just six months later.

Fans have unfortunately pitted the women against one another ever since, and things reached a fever pitch early last year when Selena revealed Hailey had been receiving death threats over the drama.