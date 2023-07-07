Is Selena Gomez dating The Bear star Jeremy Allen White?

Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, per a recent blind item. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Selena + Chef, indeed!

The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate is at the center of a viral rumor sparked by the celebrity gossip page, DeuxMoi.



At the end of June, a blind item was submitted to the page alluding to Selena dating actor Jeremy Allen White.

"A recently separated Golden Globe winner who's show just premiered its second season *is* casually dating again," the message said. "He met this A-list singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they've been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas."

So why are fans convinced the blind is about Selena and Jeremy?

For starters, The Bear debuted its second season on June 22, so that checks out, and Jeremy participated in Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue alongside Selena earlier this year. The last line appears to reference the Rare Beauty founder's recent trip to Paris, where she filmed a new movie for two months.

While the unexpected romance has fans buzzing, could it really be true?