Selena Gomez fires back at fan obsession with "It Girl" era and Justin Bieber romance

Selena Gomez has shut down fan obsession with her so-called "It Girl" era in the mid-2010s as she reveals she was "so depressed" at the time.

The 32-year-old has been in the limelight for nearly two decades now thanks to her rapid rise to fame on the Disney Channel.

In the mid-2010s, Selena was a tabloid staple amid her romance with pop star Justin Bieber, which continued on and off until 2018.

Many fans haven't let go of the "Jelena" fantasy, despite both A-listers moving on to new relationships.

But Selena fired back at the repeated romanticization of this time by commenting on a fancam of herself in 2015 set to one of Justin's songs.

"she would never date benny blanco," the on-screen text reads, referring to the Rare Beauty founder's current beau.

The caption took things even further as the TikToker claimed, "I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era."

For the record, Selena and Benny, who have been together for about a year now, are not engaged, but the two have candidly spoken about their hopes for such a future.

The clip, which has been viewed over 12 million times on the platform, evidently came onto Selena's radar, and the star commented: "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then, lol."