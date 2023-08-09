Selena Gomez shows off her Swiftie side at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed her support for her long-time friend Taylor Swift on the fifth night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez (l.) took her younger sister Gracie to The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old star brought her younger sister, Gracie, to Tuesday's sold-out show at SoFi Stadium.

Gomez shared an adorable video of her embracing the 10-year-old during Swift's performance of Lover on her Instagram story, putting their close bond on full display.

Earlier in the day, the Only Murders in the Building actor shared a selfie flaunting her Eras Tour merch with the caption, "another one..," in reference to her second appearance at the concert series.

In April, Gomez brought Gracie to The Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, where the sisters dressed up as folklore-era and Speak Now-era Swift, respectively. The Karma artist gave Gracie the coveted 22 hat during the show, with the pre-teen trading a friendship bracelet in return.

Gomez and Swift's friendship goes back over a decade, and it seems the former Disney Channel star has made her little sister a proper Swiftie - one who just might prefer the singer to her own sister.