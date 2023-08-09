Selena Gomez shows off her Swiftie side at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez showed her support for her long-time friend Taylor Swift on the fifth night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old star brought her younger sister, Gracie, to Tuesday's sold-out show at SoFi Stadium.
Gomez shared an adorable video of her embracing the 10-year-old during Swift's performance of Lover on her Instagram story, putting their close bond on full display.
Earlier in the day, the Only Murders in the Building actor shared a selfie flaunting her Eras Tour merch with the caption, "another one..," in reference to her second appearance at the concert series.
In April, Gomez brought Gracie to The Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, where the sisters dressed up as folklore-era and Speak Now-era Swift, respectively. The Karma artist gave Gracie the coveted 22 hat during the show, with the pre-teen trading a friendship bracelet in return.
Gomez and Swift's friendship goes back over a decade, and it seems the former Disney Channel star has made her little sister a proper Swiftie - one who just might prefer the singer to her own sister.
Selena Gomez's sister fangirls over Taylor Swift
After the drop of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July, Gomez posted a video of Gracie's purple hair, which she dyed in honor of the re-recording's release.
"Will you ever dye a color for, like, my album?" the Rare Beauty founder hilariously asked. After a hesitating beat, her sister says, "Sure."
Swift and Gomez recently reunited for the return of the Anti-Hero artist's famous July 4th party, with both stars sharing snaps from the celebrations on social media.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez